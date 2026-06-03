Viral cop restricted, faces dismissal threat

Reports said that the incident began Tuesday after a minor vehicular collision at the intersection of MLQ Avenue and Mauling Creek in Barangay Bagumbayan, Taguig City.

Online footage showing Suan handcuffing the elderly driver sparked widespread public outrage, prompting regional law enforcement commands to launch investigations into the officer’s use of force.

Though the Southern Police District and Taguig City Police Station cited that both parties initially signed an amicable settlement before village officials, Calinisan ordered Napolcom’s legal service to file criminal and administrative charges against Suan for oppression, grave misconduct and failing to read the driver his Miranda rights.

In the briefing, the interaction rapidly deteriorated into a shouting match when Calinisan asked Suan if he would apologize.

“I have to apologize, sir,” Suan said. “I understand, but please give me a chance to explain. With the video that is circulating, it seems like I am completely wrong. Can I get due process?”

Suan claimed that the senior citizen attempted to run him over during the confrontation and alleged that the driver had a history of criminal cases, including frustrated homicide.

“I just want to prove that this person’s moral character is not that good,” Suan said.