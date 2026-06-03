Sam Coloso makes mark in ‘A Secret in Prague’

Sam Coloso is fast emerging as one of the scene-stealers of TV5 and Netflix’s romantic suspense thriller A Secret in Prague, bringing wit, energy and comic timing to a series driven by espionage, danger and syndicate intrigue.
In the series, Coloso plays Carlota, a lethal assassin whose undercover assignments place her in unexpectedly humorous situations. The contrast gives the character much of her appeal: one moment, Carlota moves with the precision of a trained operative; the next, she finds herself trying to blend into ordinary, often chaotic circumstances.
Coloso handles the shift with ease, providing a welcome counterpoint to the show’s heavier action and suspense elements. Her performance also allows her to hold her own alongside lead stars Enrique Gil and Andrea Brillantes, adding texture to the ensemble without disrupting the series’ thriller tone.