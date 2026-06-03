Sam Coloso makes mark in ‘A Secret in Prague’

Sam Coloso is fast emerging as one of the scene-stealers of TV5 and Netflix’s romantic suspense thriller A Secret in Prague, bringing wit, energy and comic timing to a series driven by espionage, danger and syndicate intrigue.

In the series, Coloso plays Carlota, a lethal assassin whose undercover assignments place her in unexpectedly humorous situations. The contrast gives the character much of her appeal: one moment, Carlota moves with the precision of a trained operative; the next, she finds herself trying to blend into ordinary, often chaotic circumstances.