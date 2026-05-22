Dodging a bullet

PARIS, France (AFP) — Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will not be able to meet until the French Open final after they were placed in opposite halves of the men’s draw on Thursday, while Coco Gauff could face Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s semis.

Sinner, the red-hot men’s title favorite in the absence of injured rival Carlos Alcaraz, will start his bid for a maiden Roland Garros crown against French wildcard Clement Tabur, the world No. 165.

Women’s world No. 1 Sabalenka faces a tough potential road to the final, with Naomi Osaka, Victoria Mboko, and reigning champion Gauff all potential hurdles for the Belarusian.