Pampanga opens first 20,000-bag capacity onion cold storage facility

“Mula sa pagiging simpleng taniman, unti-unti nang umuusbong ang Bacolor bilang isa sa mga sentro ng produksyon ng sibuyas sa lalawigan,” Governor Pineda said. She added, “Hindi lamang ito isang gusali. Isa itong simbolo ng pag-asa para sa ating mga magsasaka.”

The said project is part of the continuous support of the DA under the Onion Expansion Program wherein the agency allotted P41.5 million to boost the onion industry in Pampanga.

Bacolor is rapidly transforming from a traditional rice-producing area into a major onion cultivation center in Pampanga. Driven by the Bacolor Onion Farmers Association (BOFA), the industry has benefited from significant DA funding, modern pest management, and dedicated post-harvest facilities.

The provincial government provided wing vans to help in the transportation and distribution of onion harvests, showing that the provincial government will continue to support the DA in developing onion farming, and identifying other towns in the province that have the potential for onion production.

Farmers of Bacolor also received 1,000 sacks of rice seedlings as part of the inauguration ceremony.