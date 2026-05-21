DA holds successful Onion Stakeholders Meeting in Pampanga

Central Luzon's 2026 onion industry is facing supply-chain friction, highlighted by a bumper local harvest that has depressed farmgate prices, protests over import impacts, and ongoing state interventions to balance market rates.

During the meeting, Regional Technical Director for Operations, Extension and AMAD Dr. Arthur Dayrit emphasized the importance of collaboration of stakeholders to further improve the production and the onion market in the region.

Agriculturist II Christine Joy Corpuz discussed the onion industry situation including the current state of production, supply, and challenges faced by the onion industry.

Regional RSBSA Focal Person Alvin David gave updates on the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture, and the Farmers and Fisherfolk Registry System. He cited the importance of proper registering of farmers to hasten the distribution of assistance and program of the government.

Bureau of Plant Industry-National Plant Quarantine Services Division Chief Joan May Tolentino discussed the reports regarding stocks inventory of local and imported onions in cold storage facilities located in Central Luzon.

Senior Science Research Specialist Evergillo Aquino discussed the Integrated Pest Management for Onion to help farmers in properly managing their farms from pests and illnesses.

Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation Assistant Insurance Underwriter Eduardo Manalili Jr. discussed crop insurance for onions as protection of farmers against livelihood losses from calamities and other dangers from farming.

Philippine Statistics Authority Statistical Specialist II John Rey Duay discussed the updated onion area and production for the year 2024 up to 2026, while representatives from Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales bared the current onion situation in their areas.

A workshop was also conducted wherein Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Tarlac presented their recent output to the group.

Assistant Chief of Field Operations Division and Regional HVCDP/NUPAP/AFLO Focal Person Engr. AB David gave the closing remarks, urging all participants to cooperate with each other to boost the onion industry in Central Luzon.