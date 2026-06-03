Nurse found dead in Abra; police launch probe

The victim was identified as Tam-jay Colet, a resident of Tumalip, Licuan-Baay, Abra. Police said the victim sustained 13 stab wounds to the head and other parts of the body. His remains were found wrapped in a motorcycle cover and plastic bag, with his feet bound using packaging tape.

According to police, officers responded after receiving a report from a concerned citizen. Investigators recovered a blue motorcycle parked beside the body and requested assistance from the Scene of the Crime Operatives to process the area and gather evidence. The motive and circumstances behind the killing remain under investigation.