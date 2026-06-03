SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

Nurse found dead in Abra; police launch probe

Nurse found dead in Abra; police launch probe
DAILY TRIBUNE images
Published on

BANGUED, Abra — Authorities have launched an investigation into the killing of a nurse whose body was discovered in Sitio Linasin, Zone 1, Bangued on the morning of 3 June.

Nurse found dead in Abra; police launch probe
Pregnant teacher dies in Abra shooting incident

The victim was identified as Tam-jay Colet, a resident of Tumalip, Licuan-Baay, Abra. Police said the victim sustained 13 stab wounds to the head and other parts of the body. His remains were found wrapped in a motorcycle cover and plastic bag, with his feet bound using packaging tape.

According to police, officers responded after receiving a report from a concerned citizen. Investigators recovered a blue motorcycle parked beside the body and requested assistance from the Scene of the Crime Operatives to process the area and gather evidence. The motive and circumstances behind the killing remain under investigation.

Abra
Filipino nurses
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph