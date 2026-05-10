Pregnant teacher dies in Abra shooting incident

BAGUIO CITY — Investigators have yet to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the killing of a pregnant teacher in Abra.

Maria Elaine Besas Valencia, 36, a resident of Barangay Pawa, Lagangilang, Abra, was shot dead while riding on the back of her husband’s motorcycle on Saturday night in Tayum, Abra.

Valencia, who was seven months pregnant, was attacked by riding-in-tandem suspects at around 8 p.m. on May 9, 2026, along the highway in Barangay Bumagcat, Tayum. She later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.