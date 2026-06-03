New energy framework to expand BARMM power access

“This transition is about bringing energy governance closer to the communities it serves,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said.

“By strengthening the capacity of the Bangsamoro Government to lead its own power sector development, we can accelerate electrification, improve service delivery, and create greater opportunities for economic growth throughout the region.”

The phased transition is expected to support more responsive decision-making, speed up electrification efforts, and improve electricity access in underserved areas while maintaining coordination with the national government.

MENRE will take on a bigger role in overseeing BARMM's power sector, including energy planning, electrification programs, and transmission development.

According to the DOE, BARMM is eyeing to expand electricity access, with around 1.1 million households electrified as of December 2025, equivalent to an electrification rate of 67.52 percent.

“Reliable electricity is more than a service; it is an enabler of opportunity,” Garin said. “When communities have access to stable and affordable power, children can study longer, businesses can grow, healthcare services can operate more effectively, and local economies can thrive.”

The DOE will continue to support the transition through technical assistance, training, and capacity-building programs.

The agreement builds on a 2024 deal that expanded BARMM's role in renewable energy development and investment promotion.

The two agencies also signed a separate agreement on energy efficiency and conservation, under which MENRE will gradually assume greater responsibility for implementing energy-saving programs while the DOE provides policy and technical support.