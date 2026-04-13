DoE: Malampaya, RE projects play vital power supply role

Limit use of expensive fuels

Garin also said the Department of Energy (DoE) has designed a system to limit the use of expensive fuels such as diesel while maximizing sustainable energy sources, including the Malampaya gas field.

The Malampaya Deep-Water Gas-to-Power project is a joint undertaking between the Philippine government and private sector partners. It is led by the DoE and developed and operated by Prime Energy on behalf of joint venture partners Udenna Corporation and the Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corporation.

Key role

Malampaya plays a key role in reducing oil imports, providing a stable supply of cleaner energy from a domestic resource, and supplying up to 20 percent of the country’s energy needs.

In a previous Senate hearing, Acting Budget Secretary Rolando Toledo said, for the Malampaya project, the government has consolidated about P210 billion in continuing appropriations, including around P10 billion from the 2025 budget and roughly P200 billion under this year’s General Appropriations Act.