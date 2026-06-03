Marcos Jr. appoints Cayetano sibling to head PTV-4

Aside from his political career, Cayetano is known for his work in the entertainment industry as a television and film director. He previously served as mayor of Taguig City and represented the city's 2nd District in the House of Representatives.

His appointment was announced by the Presidential Communications Office, which oversees government media operations, including PTV-4.

Cayetano's entry into the state broadcaster comes as PTV-4 continues efforts to strengthen its presence across television, digital, and multimedia platforms.