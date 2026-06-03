Lauv postpones music plans to focus on mental health

In a statement posted on Instagram, the artist said he had been trying to find the strength to return and share new music with fans but admitted that he is currently facing a difficult period. “I’ve been trying to be strong enough to get back out there and share this music with all of you, but I have to be honest with myself and with you: I’m deeply struggling right now,” he wrote.

Lauv apologized to fans and collaborators, including fellow singer-songwriter Khalid, while thanking supporters for their understanding. He said he remains committed to working toward stability and noted that he has often expressed his mental health journey through his music. Lauv is best known for hits such as “I Like Me Better,” “Paris in the Rain,” “Who,” and “Superhero.”