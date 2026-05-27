Miguel Escueta turns passion and protest into new album

“Stand In The Fire, the carrier single, is an anthem about standing together for something a group collectively believes in,” he explained. “Fighting for something together, trying to achieve something together while leaning on each other.”

The track was written years ago alongside his friend Nicolo Villonco, but Miguel felt the present climate gave the song a renewed sense of urgency and meaning. As conversations for the music video developed, the artist said current social and political issues naturally shaped the direction of the project.

“The song really started moving in that direction when we began discussions for the music video,” he shared. “Things were starting to get messy… and that pushed us toward making the song about standing together against corruption and holding people accountable.”

He added, “That’s what ‘standing in the fire’ means in this context — choosing to stand together through frustration, anger, and uncertainty, while continuing to fight for change and for what’s right.”

Beyond its socially charged centerpiece, the album also reflects different chapters of Miguel’s musical journey. It includes previously released tracks such as Summer Dream, Pangako ng Bukas, and Bakit Ba Ganyan?, alongside new songs Handa, Honey My Love, and an unplugged version of Summer Dream.

Miguel described Summer Dream as the song that reignited his passion for creating music after years away from releasing new material. Meanwhile, Pangako ng Bukas, featuring Champ Lui-Pio of HALE , was created in partnership with Mental Health Philippines to promote mental wellness awareness.

The album also sees Miguel revisiting older material and stepping outside his comfort zone through revival tracks recommended by his management team under ALV Talent Circuit .

Collaborating closely with producers David Lina and Juni Devecais, Miguel credited his team for helping bring the project to life. “David is pretty much a musical genius,” he said, praising his producer’s work across multiple tracks and live performances.

Of Juni, he shared, “He’s been my partner in crime in this whole music thing since day one. I don’t think I’d be able to do all this without him.”

Despite balancing his music career with managing his coffee business, Frank & Dean Coffee, Miguel remains grateful for the opportunity to return fully to his creative roots.

“The past six months have been a blur, to be honest,” he admitted. “I’m so thankful for our team… for allowing me to focus on finishing the album.”

Stand In The Fire officially drops on May 29 across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and other major streaming platforms.