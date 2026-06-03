House bill seeks FoI alternative

Aside from providing individuals the ability to obtain and view documents, the proposed measure would also require the mentioned institutions to proactively publicize matters such as expenditures, procurement contracts, annual reports, and other related files.

If enacted into law, the bill also cited a provision wherein an independent Right to Information Commission that would be concerned with investigating any instances of non-disclosures and non-compliance to the principles of the act.

To provide further convenience, an online portal will also be established, along with the designation of Right to Information Officers, as part of its commitment to promoting complete transparency.

A portion of the bill also states that public officials who unjustly deny requests for government information would be subject to administrative, civil and criminal liability in accordance with the law.

Landmark proposal

Senate Majority Leader Sandro Marcos, one of the bill’s authors, said the measure was a landmark development in legislation, particularly in how it digitizes previously physically recorded documents.

“Transparency is not merely a policy objective. It is a fundamental pillar of public trust. When government information is accessible, citizens are better equipped to make informed decisions and actively participate in nation-building,” Marcos said.

In spite of the bill’s move to ensure complete transparency, it also recognizes that some documents should remain confidential, such as law enforcement operations, foreign relations, and issues affecting national security.

Akbayan Partylist Rep. Chel Diokno noted that the most important provision of the RTI was its push to ensure that documents detailing how taxpayers’ money was spent would be fully disclosed for public scrutiny.