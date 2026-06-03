Fugitives in beauty clinic fraud scheme captured

The operation was based on multiple arrest warrants issued in early 2025 by the Batangas City Regional Trial Court Branch 2.

The investment scam involved a beauty clinic business that allegedly defrauded investors by promising high financial returns.

Actresses Rufa Mae Quinto and Neri Naig, who previously endorsed the skincare company, were initially included in a criminal complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Regulation Code.

However, authorities dismissed the complaints against the two celebrities in 2025 because of a lack of probable cause.

The captured suspects face charges of syndicated estafa, swindling, and violations of both the Securities Regulation Code and the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The NBI said the suspects were taken to its detention facility at Building 14 of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa.

They will remain there until a formal commitment order is issued to transfer them to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Batangas City, where their cases are pending.