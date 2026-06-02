Death toll rises to 20 in Angeles building collapse

The BFP said victims 18, 19 and 20 were located during retrieval operations conducted on 2 June. Responders were initially working to establish access to victim 18, who was located at 1110H, when they discovered two additional victims at 1303H, later designated as victims 19 and 20.

Victim 19 was extricated at 1313H, followed by victim 18 at 1317H and victim 20 at 1319H.

Authorities said operations remain ongoing as responders continue to clear debris and create access routes within the collapse zone.

Responsible Official and Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin II said search, rescue, retrieval and clearing operations are continuing around the clock while strict safety measures are being observed to protect personnel working at the site.

Lazatin said the situation continues to be monitored through the Unified Command System, with all concerned agencies directed to maintain close coordination and provide assistance to affected families.

Emergency responders remain focused on searching the remaining sections of the collapse site as recovery efforts enter another day.