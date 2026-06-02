Death toll in Angeles collapse rises to 17

Operations past midnight also resulted in the recovery of the remains of a canine at 1:34 a.m. and the retrieval of two unidentified individuals at 1:56 a.m. and 2:07 a.m., respectively.

Before Monday ended, responders recovered another body at 11:20 p.m. The victim, tagged as Victim No. 15, had been sighted earlier in the afternoon, Sejili said.

Now on its 10th day, the search, rescue and retrieval operation continues as responders push deeper into specific sections of the collapse zone.

Sejili said teams are constantly reassessing conditions and planning their next moves to maximize safety and recovery efforts.

Authorities emphasized that every operation is being carefully coordinated to protect responders, preserve the dignity of the victims and ensure the welfare of residents living near the disaster site.