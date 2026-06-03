Darryl Yap breaks silence on 'Love, NGO' Backlash: 'Pagsalitain n'yo muna'

Advocacy groups and members of the PWD community have raised concerns regarding the depiction of the protagonist’s speech impediment, arguing that using a disability for comedic effect can reinforce harmful stereotypes. Despite these criticisms, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has cleared the film for theatrical release, allowing it to proceed to the public.

When asked about the backlash and audiences who think they already know what kind of movie "Love, NGO" is without seeing it, the director had a simple message.

DAILY TRIBUNE: Anong gusto mo sabihin sa mga manonood na feeling alam na nila kung anong klaseng palabas ang "Love, Ngo" kahit hindi pa nila napapanood? (What would you like to say to viewers who think they already know what kind of movie "Love, NGO" is, even though they haven't seen it yet?)

Darryl Yap: Pagsalitain n'yo muna, bago n'yo malaman kung nagmumura ba o naglalambing. 🙂 (Let it speak first before you decide whether it's cursing at you or speaking to you with affection. 🙂)

DAILY TRIBUNE Anong pinaka-Darryl Yap na eksena sa Love, Ngo? (Which scene in "Love, NGO" is the most Darryl Yap scene?)

Darryl Yap: UKAY-UKAY SCENE.

DAILY TRIBUNE: Sa Lovengo, ano ang ikakagulat namin? (In "Love, NGO," what will surprise us?)

Darryl Yap: Monologue of Jerald as Ngongo and that one word from Direk Gina Alajar sa ending.