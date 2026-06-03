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Darryl Yap breaks silence on 'Love, NGO' Backlash: 'Pagsalitain n'yo muna'

Darryl Yap breaks silence on 'Love, NGO' Backlash: 'Pagsalitain n'yo muna'
Darryl Yap / Facebook
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Darryl Yap returns to the big screen with "Love, NGO," a comedy-drama starring Jerald Napoles, Candy Pangilinan, Gina Alajar, Louise delos Reyes, and Malupiton. The film, which opens in cinemas nationwide today, 3 June, revisits Ngongo, the character first introduced in Yap's 2021 film "Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam."

Known for films that often spark discussion, Yap has built a career through projects such as "#Jowable," "Maid in Malacañang," "Martyr or Murderer," and "Seoulmeyt." However, "Love, NGO" has not arrived without its share of friction.

Darryl Yap breaks silence on 'Love, NGO' Backlash: 'Pagsalitain n'yo muna'
Jerald Napoles defends viral 'ngongo' role turned big-screen love story

Advocacy groups and members of the PWD community have raised concerns regarding the depiction of the protagonist’s speech impediment, arguing that using a disability for comedic effect can reinforce harmful stereotypes. Despite these criticisms, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has cleared the film for theatrical release, allowing it to proceed to the public.

When asked about the backlash and audiences who think they already know what kind of movie "Love, NGO" is without seeing it, the director had a simple message.

DAILY TRIBUNE: Anong gusto mo sabihin sa mga manonood na feeling alam na nila kung anong klaseng palabas ang "Love, Ngo" kahit hindi pa nila napapanood? (What would you like to say to viewers who think they already know what kind of movie "Love, NGO" is, even though they haven't seen it yet?)

Darryl Yap: Pagsalitain n'yo muna, bago n'yo malaman kung nagmumura ba o naglalambing. 🙂 (Let it speak first before you decide whether it's cursing at you or speaking to you with affection. 🙂)

DAILY TRIBUNE Anong pinaka-Darryl Yap na eksena sa Love, Ngo? (Which scene in "Love, NGO" is the most Darryl Yap scene?)

Darryl Yap: UKAY-UKAY SCENE.

DAILY TRIBUNE: Sa Lovengo, ano ang ikakagulat namin? (In "Love, NGO," what will surprise us?)

Darryl Yap: Monologue of Jerald as Ngongo and that one word from Direk Gina Alajar sa ending.

With Love, NGO now showing in cinemas nationwide, 3 June, audiences can finally see for themselves what Yap means—and whether Ngongo's latest story is, as the director puts it, "nagmumura" or "naglalambing."

Darryl Yap
LOVE, NGO
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