Jerald Napoles defends viral 'ngongo' role turned big-screen love story

But beyond the humor and internet buzz, Jerald said portraying Ngongo required honesty and full commitment, especially because the character lives with a cleft palate condition.

During the film’s mediacon, the actor opened up about how he approached the role and why he refused to hold back in his performance.

“Sa pag-portray po, hindi po ako nag-ingat kung ano ang hinihingi ng character kailangan mo ibigay eh kasi mas nakaka-offend para sa akin kasi magiging half-baked ka eh. It’s not about yung accent, yung paano mo ipo-portray kasi wala naman kaibahan talaga eh nagkataon lang na may cleft palate,” Jerald explained.

For the actor, authenticity mattered more than playing safe, especially in telling the story of someone often judged because of physical differences.

Directed once again by Darryl Yap , “Love, Ngo” dives deeper into Ngongo’s life before audiences first met him in “Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam.”

The film follows Ngongo as a hardworking young man helping run his Mother Queen’s burger stand while navigating life alongside friends who also share similar conditions. Despite his cheerful personality and resilience, he quietly struggles with insecurities tied to how society sees him.

The story takes a romantic turn when Ngongo meets Scarlet while volunteering at The Cleft Lip and Palate Foundation, an organization supporting individuals with cleft conditions. Their connection quickly blossoms, but challenges emerge after Scarlet’s family disapproves of Ngongo because of his condition and social status.

As rejection and discrimination begin to weigh heavily on him, Ngongo is forced to confront painful feelings about himself that he thought he had already overcome.

The upcoming film blends comedy, romance, and emotional drama while exploring themes of acceptance, family, friendship, and self-worth.

Joining Jerald in the movie are internet personalities Malupiton and Jack Argota , who add more humor and chaos to the story.

While audiences can expect plenty of laughs, “Love, Ngo” also aims to tell a more personal and emotional story underneath its comedy — one about embracing imperfections and learning that love begins with accepting yourself first.