Clarkson, Harper to display Pinoy pride in NBA Finals

NEW YORK — For years, Filipino basketball fans followed Jordan Clarkson as their lone connection to the NBA's brightest stage.

Now, he won't be carrying that spotlight alone.

The 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs have created a rare moment for Philippine basketball: no matter which team wins the championship, a player with Filipino heritage will be celebrating with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Clarkson and Spurs rookie Dylan Harper enter the series from opposite ends of their careers but united by a common bond that has energized basketball fans across the Philippines.

"It's definitely inspiring to the Filipino Americans and Filipinos all around the country," Clarkson said during NBA Finals Media Day in San Antonio.

The veteran Knicks guard knows firsthand what that support looks like. Clarkson, whose mother Annette Tullao Davis is from Bacolor, Pampanga, has long enjoyed a special relationship with Filipino fans, highlighted by his stint with Gilas Pilipinas at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila.

This week, however, much of the conversation has shifted toward Harper, one of the NBA's brightest young stars.

The Spurs guard, selected No. 2 overall in last year's draft, has become a key contributor on a San Antonio team that has exceeded expectations by reaching the Finals just one season after finishing near the bottom of the Western Conference.

Harper's Filipino roots come through his mother, Maria Pizarro Harper, who emigrated from Bataan as a child and later coached her son during his formative basketball years.

The 19-year-old said he has seen the excitement from fans halfway around the world.

"I think me and him get to do something really special, representing our country, where we're from, representing everything on the biggest stage in basketball," Harper said.

"I feel like over there in the Philippines, basketball is probably the biggest thing."

The Finals have also become a reflection of two very different journeys.

For Clarkson, this is the culmination of more than a decade in the NBA and a chance to capture the championship that has eluded him throughout stops in Los Angeles, Cleveland, Utah and now New York.

For Harper, it is an opportunity few rookies ever experience.

The former Rutgers standout admitted he could hardly have imagined playing in the NBA Finals so quickly after leaving college.

"If you would have told me my first year in the NBA I'd be playing with the Spurs and playing in Madison Square Garden my rookie year in the Finals, I would think you're crazy," Harper said.

The championship matchup itself promises plenty of intrigue. New York is seeking its first NBA title since 1973, while San Antonio is aiming to add a sixth championship banner to a franchise already rich in history.

The Spurs enter the series as favorites. San Antonio is listed at 1/2 to win the NBA championship at William Hill Sportsbook, a top-rated sportsbook, according to The Celtic Star while the Knicks are priced at 13/8.

For basketball fans in the Philippines, though, the odds may be beside the point.

After decades of passionately following the NBA from afar, they now have a stake in the Finals unlike ever before.

As Clarkson put it: "One of us two taking a championship back home to the Philippines and representing that well."