Cebu lands first direct Vietnam link via VietJet

The new service is expected to strengthen travel links beyond Manila and position Cebu as a key entry point for Vietnamese visitors exploring the Philippines.

Rising demand for Phl-Vietnam travel

Aboitiz InfraCapital president and chief executive officer Cosette Canilao said the route reflects rising demand for travel between the two countries.

“This development reflects the growing demand for travel between Cebu and Vietnam and highlights the strength of the relationship between our two countries. Direct connectivity plays a vital role in stimulating tourism, facilitating commerce, and creating opportunities that benefit our communities and economies,” Canilao said.

The planned flights will allow travelers from Cebu to access Vietnam’s commercial center directly while providing Vietnamese tourists with easier access to Cebu and other destinations across the Visayas and Mindanao.

The route also marks a breakthrough in MCIA’s efforts to attract more international carriers and expand its overseas network.

Route development initiatives

Airport operator Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corp. had engaged with both VietJet Air and Vietnam Airlines through route development initiatives, market studies and airline partnership discussions over the past several years.

The announcement follows the successful operation of charter flights between Da Nang and Cebu, which demonstrated strong demand from Filipino and Vietnamese travelers.

Airport officials said the new connection supports MCIA’s broader strategy of strengthening Cebu’s role as a regional aviation hub and enhancing connectivity with emerging tourism markets in Asia.

Vietnam has become one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing travel markets, making the planned Cebu-Ho Chi Minh route a significant addition to the region’s expanding air network.