BFAR chief pledges continued support for Bohol fishers

The head of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has reaffirmed the national government’s commitment to supporting fishermen in Bohol province following a firsthand assessment of the local fishing industry.

BFAR national director Elizer Salilig and BFAR Region 7 director Mario Ruinata recently participated in an immersion trip to experience daily operations and engage local fishing communities in dialogue.

The visit was part of the agency's "Mangingisdang Direktor" program, an initiative designed to bring national leadership closer to coastal communities to ensure federal policies reflect local needs.

During the visit, Salilig joined Garcia Hernandez Mayor Filadelfo Jess Baja III and members of the East Lungsodaan Fisherfolk Association to participate in a "lambaklad" harvest. The Japanese fishing technology is championed by BFAR as a sustainable fishing method.

Salilig also led a focus group discussion to hear directly from local fishers about their operational challenges and requirements for national government support.

To assess Bohol’s long-term capacity for fry and fingerling production, Salilig inspected several fisheries infrastructure projects.

His itinerary included stops at the Upland Tilapia Hatchery in Mayana, Jagna, as well as the ongoing construction of the Aqua-Business Technology Incubator and the Multi-Species Hatchery in Barangay Sinandigan, Ubay.

Additionally, the director attended the Farmers and Fisherfolk Month provincial contest at the Provincial Fishery Office in Tagbilaran City.

Salilig concluded the tour by presiding over the BFAR Region 7 Management Committee meeting at the Central Visayas Multi-Species Nursery and Demonstration Training Center. The meeting focused on integrating field insights into the region's operational plans.

"My immersion in the day-to-day realities of our fisherfolk in Bohol gave me a clear view of what is happening on the ground," Salilig said. "This firsthand experience is vital as we work to refine regional programs and ensure that our policies at the national level match the actual needs of our local fisherfolk."

He also stressed the crucial role Bohol's fishing community plays in maintaining regional food security.