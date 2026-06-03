Battle of the Alamo: Knicks brace for Spurs revenge as NBA Finals erupt

“Really well-coached team, really talented team. You can tell how together they are, which is very dope,” New York’s Mikal Bridges said of the Spurs.

“They’re ready to go out there and fight. They’re going to battle. Not soft at all. They’re going to compete at a high level. I feel like we do the same. Just excited.”

The Knicks, who have not won an NBA title since 1973, captured the NBA Cup in-season tournament by beating the Spurs, 124-113, in Las Vegas last December. Each team won at home in their regular season meetings.

“The Knicks have played us really well this year. We went into their house and they beat us. They beat us in the in-season tournament,” San Antonio’s Devin Vassell said.

“We feel like we’ve got to get some get-back because they’ve been successful against us.”

“We didn’t get here to say we’re the Western Conference finals champions. We want to sit here and say we’re the NBA champions. It was great while it lasted but we’re ready for the next chapter.”

Spurs star big man Victor Wembanyama said the Spurs were not yet over their West finals win over Oklahoma City but guard Stephon Castle has no worries about San Antonio’s readiness.

“It was a feel-good win for us. It’s hard to flush that out of the back of your mind,” Castle said.

“We understand we can’t get complacent or satisfied with that. We still have a job. Come game time, we’ll be ready.”

Knicks standout Josh Hart said New York has been preparing for this moment since the season began last October.

“The attention to detail and approach is really the same because I think we truly believe we’ve been building championship habits since October,” Hart said.

“You really double down on those habits. This is like a zoo going on right now with all the media and all this stuff. But we’re just focused on the task at hand and ready to get started.”