UP Diliman to offer free no-scalpel vasectomy services on 9 June

The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman is set to offer free no-scalpel vasectomy services on 9 June, giving men access to a permanent birth control option at no cost.
In partnership with DKT Philippines Foundation, a family planning organization, the UP Center for Women and Gender Studies (CWGS) announced that the service is open to men aged 21 and above. The procedure will be conducted at the CWGS building inside the UP Diliman campus.
A no-scalpel vasectomy is a male contraceptive procedure that is less invasive than a traditional vasectomy, which requires surgical incisions.
The initiative aims to expand access to family planning services and promote awareness of reproductive health options for men, which are often overshadowed by contraceptive methods for women.
Interested individuals may register on a first-come, first-served basis through: bit.ly/FREENSV.