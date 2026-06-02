UP Diliman to offer free no-scalpel vasectomy services on 9 June

The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman is set to offer free no-scalpel vasectomy services on 9 June, giving men access to a permanent birth control option at no cost.

In partnership with DKT Philippines Foundation, a family planning organization, the UP Center for Women and Gender Studies (CWGS) announced that the service is open to men aged 21 and above. The procedure will be conducted at the CWGS building inside the UP Diliman campus.