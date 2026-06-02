Tulfo to Cayetano: Show up or be a coward

Senator Bam Aquino echoed the appeal, urging lawmakers to return to work and fulfill their duties.

“Ang hinihiling namin sa mga kasamahan namin na nagmamahal pa sa Senado at magtrabaho sa taumbayan—pumasok bukas, magkita-kita dito,” Aquino said, stressing that the Senate floor remains open for debate on any issue.

“Hinihikayat namin lahat ng mga kasamahan namin na nagmamahal pa sa Senado. Pumasok tayo bukas. Magtrabaho tayo para sa taumbayan,” he added.

Asked what would happen if no additional senators attend Wednesday's session, Senator Win Gatchalian replied: “We’ll see.”

“That’s why we’re appealing to our colleagues na gampanan yung ating trabaho. Binabayaran tayo ng taumbayan at bawat araw na hindi natutuloy ang session, hindi napapatupad yung batas, di nai-implement yung mga dapat nating ipatupad,” Gatchalian said.

“Nakakahiya yun,” Senator Miguel Zubiri was heard saying as Gatchalian spoke.

The Senate has been unable to conduct plenary deliberations due to the lack of a quorum, which requires the presence of at least 13 senators. Since Monday, only the Solid Bloc 11 has attended the plenary sessions.

