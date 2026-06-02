Three remain unaccounted for at collapsed building in Angeles City

According to Responsible Official (RO) and Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, based on the latest assessment and reports submitted to the Unified Command, approximately three individuals remain unaccounted for.

Search, rescue, retrieval, and clearing operations continue around the clock as responders carefully work through the remaining debris while observing strict safety protocols to protect personnel operating within the site.

Meanwhile, the Unified Command reported to Lazatin that four additional victims were recovered from Quadrant 2 of the collapsed structure during overnight operations, bringing the total number of fatalities to 17.

The victims were recovered at different times between the late evening of June 1 and the early hours of June 2. All recovered individuals were immediately turned over to the City Health Office for proper handling, documentation, and Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) procedures.

The official continues to closely monitor the situation through the Unified Command System and has directed all concerned agencies to sustain close coordination and provide the necessary assistance and support to affected families.