4 bodies retrieved from collapsed building

The seventh casualty was found in Quadrant 2 of the collapsed building at 8 a.m., according to the Unified Command. That section of the wreckage has remained one of the most difficult to work through, as rescuers continue to contend with unstable debris, broken concrete, bent steel, and the narrow spaces where victims may still be trapped.

In the afternoon, three bodies were extricated.

The operation has required a careful balance between speed and caution, with every movement of heavy equipment weighed against the possibility of disturbing other remains or injuring responders.

The City Health Office immediately handled the tagging and documentation of the body under Disaster Victim Identification protocols, a standard procedure meant to preserve evidence and support the eventual identification of each victim.

Officials said a vaccination card was also recovered in the area and may provide an important clue in determining the victim’s identity. For families following the operation, even small items such as these have become significant, offering the possibility of closure after hours of uncertainty.

Mayor Jon Lazatin said the city remains fully engaged in the operation, with the Unified Command, health workers, rescue teams, and supporting agencies continuing to coordinate at ground zero.

Manual clearing is ongoing alongside the use of heavy equipment, while responders rotate in shifts to manage exhaustion and maintain focus.

Health and sanitation measures are also being carried out on site to protect the safety of rescuers and preserve order in the area.

As the search continues, the atmosphere at the site remains a mix of determination and grief. Every recovery deepens the sense of loss, but officials say the work must go on until all possible victims have been accounted for and the debris field is fully cleared.

For now, the collapsed building in Balibago stands as a stark reminder of how quickly a construction site can turn into a scene of mourning, and how long the path to answers can be for those left behind.