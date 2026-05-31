Daniel Craig explores desire, loneliness in the acclaimed Venice Film Fest entry ‘Queer’

Craig is joined by Drew Starkey, who plays Eugene Allerton, a young student whose arrival disrupts William's solitary existence. Their connection forms the emotional core of the film, exploring themes of intimacy, vulnerability, and the search for human connection.

The cast also includes Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga, and Omar Apollo.

Known for visually striking and emotionally layered films such as Call Me by Your Name and Challengers, Guadagnino brings his signature style to Burroughs' work, reimagining the story as a tender meditation on love, yearning, and emotional risk.

Rather than focusing solely on unattainable romance, the director has described the film as an exploration of people's attempts to reach one another despite fear, uncertainty, and personal limitations. The result is an intimate character study that examines how connection can emerge in unexpected ways.

The release comes during Pride Month, adding further resonance to a film that centers on queer identity, desire, and belonging. Through its nuanced performances and evocative storytelling, Queer offers audiences a deeply personal look at love and loneliness while expanding conversations around LGBTQIA+ representation in contemporary cinema.