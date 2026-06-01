Taylor Swift unveils original song for 'Toy Story 5'

Taylor Swift is bringing her songwriting talents to the world of animation.

The global pop superstar announced that her new original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” will be featured in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5. The track is set for release on 5 June.

Swift revealed that contributing to the beloved franchise has been a longtime dream. “I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie,” she said.

Swift also shared that she was able to watch an early version of the upcoming film and was immediately inspired by what she saw. “I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening,” she wrote.

The singer teased that fans can now pre-order the song through her official website ahead of its release.