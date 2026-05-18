Two former rebels surrender to Nueva Ecija police

Authorities said he was formerly affiliated with the Arcadio Peralta Command and surrendered a homemade caliber .38 revolver without a serial number, along with two live rounds of ammunition.

Hours later, at around 12:30 p.m., another former rebel surrendered in Barangay Carmen, Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija.

The 48-year-old farmer was previously affiliated with Alyansa ng mga Magbubukid sa Gitnang Luzon and identified as a former member of the dismantled Sentro de Gravidad, KLG Caraballo.

He also surrendered an unmarked caliber .38 revolver and two rounds of ammunition. During interviews, he disclosed that he had been recruited into the movement in 1992.

Both former rebels received assistance under the government’s Oplan Balik-Loob program, including a sack of rice and financial aid to help them reintegrate into civilian life.

Authorities said the two were released after the completion of proper documentation and processing.

NEPPO director Ritchie Claravall said the police force will continue conducting outreach and reintegration programs to encourage remaining rebels to surrender peacefully.

“NEPPO will keep reaching out and running programs to encourage others still hiding to lay down their arms, come out, and live peacefully with their families,” Claravall said.

He also commended the two former rebels for returning to the folds of the law and expressed hope that their decision would encourage others to avail themselves of government assistance programs.