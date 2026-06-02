Sara: Democracy under threat

In a video statement, Duterte said state power is increasingly being used against critics rather than to address urgent national concerns such as flooding, political accountability, and constitutional reforms.

“What we are seeing today should concern every Filipino who believes in democracy, regardless of political belief or affiliation,” Duterte said.

She said that democratic institutions must remain independent and open to scrutiny, warning against what she called efforts to silence dissent and pressure elected officials.

“We are seeing how government institutions and public funds are being used against any form of opposition,” she said.

In recent weeks, allies of Duterte have accused administration figures of trying to deflect attention from alleged irregularities in flood control spending. The Marcos administration has dismissed these claims as politically motivated.

Duterte also reiterated her objection to the impeachment proceedings against her, saying that constitutional safeguards were being set aside for political purposes.

The Senate has begun sitting as an impeachment court, with Duterte asking it on Monday to dismiss the articles of impeachment, arguing that they “suffer from fatal constitutional, procedural, and substantive defects.”

She likewise raised concerns over renewed discussions on Charter change, saying that proposals to amend the Constitution were being presented as reforms but could instead advance political interests.

“These are the symptoms of a government that has become more preoccupied with protecting its power than serving the people,” she said.

She also defended the role of the political opposition, saying that criticism should not be seen as a threat.

“Good governance does not require the elimination of the opposition. Democracy works best when there is a healthy opposition that is free to question,” Duterte said.