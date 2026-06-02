Sara Duterte warns of threats to democracy amid Senate turmoil

In a video statement, Duterte said recent developments involving opposition figures and Senate proceedings should concern Filipinos regardless of political affiliation.

“What we are seeing today should concern every Filipino who believes in democracy, regardless of political belief or affiliation,” Duterte said.

The Vice President issued the statement following a series of political developments, including the surrender of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada over graft and plunder charges and issues surrounding Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa in connection with efforts to avoid a possible International Criminal Court warrant.

Duterte claimed that government institutions were increasingly being used against critics rather than focusing on pressing national concerns.

“Nakikita natin kung paano ginagamit ang mga institusyon ng gobyerno at ang pera ng taumbayan laban sa anumang oposisyon,” she said.

She argued that democratic institutions must remain independent and open to scrutiny, warning against efforts to silence dissent and pressure elected officials.

The Vice President also renewed her criticism of the impeachment proceedings against her, maintaining that constitutional safeguards were being disregarded for political reasons.

The Senate has begun convening as an impeachment court, with Duterte seeking the dismissal of the articles of impeachment. Her legal team argued that the complaint suffers from what it described as constitutional, procedural and substantive defects.

Duterte likewise expressed concern over renewed discussions on Charter change, saying proposals to amend the 1987 Constitution could be used to advance political interests under the guise of reform.

“These are the symptoms of a government that has become more preoccupied with protecting power than serving the people,” she said.

She also defended the role of political opposition in a democracy, stressing that criticism should not be viewed as a threat to government.

“Good governance does not require the elimination of opposition. Democracy works best when there is a healthy opposition that is free to question,” Duterte said.

The Marcos administration has repeatedly rejected allegations that it is targeting political opponents, dismissing such accusations as politically motivated and insisting that legal processes are being allowed to proceed independently.