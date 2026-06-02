Provincial government, agencies discuss 1BBM in Bataan

The provincial government, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region 3 (DENR3) and the Department of Agrarian Reform Region 3 (DAR3) held a meeting regarding the 1Bataan Base Map (1BBM) at The Bunker in Balanga City, Bataan on 1 June 2026.
According to Governor Joet Garcia, he met with DENR3 Director Ralph Pablo and DAR3 Director Eric Francis Luna to discuss the 1BBM activity under Project TRANSFORM or Transdisciplinary Approach for Resilience and Environmental Sustainability through Multi-Stakeholder Engagement.
Project TRANSFORM is a flagship, LGU-led initiative by the Philippine government and its partners to empower local communities against climate change and disasters
The 1BBM is a comprehensive, province-wide geo-database developed to track land use, allocation, and resources in the Bataan Peninsula. It provides precise spatial data covering the province's 11 municipalities and 1 city, which includes 177 kilometers of coastline.
“The aim of the meeting is to complete the 1BBM to further understand the current state of the land of the province of Bataan and utilize these land areas for development projects, as well as help the Bataeños resolve misunderstanding in relations to land ownership,” the governor said.
DENR Region 3 OIC ARD for Technical Services Ricky Hernandez, PENRO Bataan Raul Mamac, CENRO Bagac Brenda Clemente, LRA Registry of Deeds Bataan Head Atty. Amante Capuchino, PG-ENRO Acting Head Raphael De Leon and Provincial Assessor Acting Head Mabini Pulido were also present during the meeting.
Bataan’s geology is defined by its location atop the Luzon Volcanic Arc, driven by the eastward subduction of the South China Sea plate along the Manila Trench. The peninsula is highly mountainous (~81%) and dominated by two extinct volcanic complexes composed of andesitic and dacitic lavas, pyroclastic deposits, and lahars.