Provincial government, agencies discuss 1BBM in Bataan

The provincial government, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region 3 (DENR3) and the Department of Agrarian Reform Region 3 (DAR3) held a meeting regarding the 1Bataan Base Map (1BBM) at The Bunker in Balanga City, Bataan on 1 June 2026.

According to Governor Joet Garcia, he met with DENR3 Director Ralph Pablo and DAR3 Director Eric Francis Luna to discuss the 1BBM activity under Project TRANSFORM or Transdisciplinary Approach for Resilience and Environmental Sustainability through Multi-Stakeholder Engagement.

Project TRANSFORM is a flagship, LGU-led initiative by the Philippine government and its partners to empower local communities against climate change and disasters