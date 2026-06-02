Privilege, not a right

Cayetano’s request to keep Estrada under Senate protective custody seems reasonable on its face. After all, the principle of legislative immunity from arrest while Congress is in session (while limited) is not just a mere courtesy — it is enshrined in the Constitution. To allow law enforcement to pluck a sitting senator from the very chamber where he is performing his duties is to invite a dangerous precedent.

But here is where Cayetano’s argument takes an inconvenient turn. Plunder is not covered by legislative immunity and Remulla rightly pointed out that the Senate lost the privilege to ask to keep Estrada under Senate protective custody when it allowed Senator Bato dela Rosa to “leave” the Senate under questionable circumstances and without extending the same courtesy to the Executive. You cannot claim a privilege you have already treated as optional.

If the Senate could not be bothered to keep its word to hold and keep Dela Rosa under its protective custody — standing idly by as he left and disappeared — then on what moral authority can it now demand that the Executive allow the very same arrangement again?

Privileges, like trust, are earned through consistent exercise. Neglect them once, and they become harder to defend. Until the Senate demonstrates it can police its own, its insistence on convenient courtesies will ring hollow. The chamber that cannot hold one senator in place should think twice before demanding to be allowed to hold another.

Granted, Estrada’s arrest raises legitimate constitutional questions, the timing, the venue, the optics — all of it stinks of calculation rather than justice or accountability. The Senate cannot treat protective custody as inviolable when convenient, and as flexible when the occupant prefers to be elsewhere.

Cayetano’s request, while clothed in constitutional rhetoric, comes across as performative protectionism. The optics are particularly poor given the timing and the personalities involved.

Meanwhile, Remulla’s stance signals an executive branch less willing to defer to political courtesy. This tension between executive enforcement and legislative prerogative is healthy in theory, but dangerous when it descends into theater that distracts from the substantive issues of graft, plunder, and whatever alleged offenses Estrada faces.

The public is weary of these power plays. Every time a senator claims special treatment that is unavailable to ordinary citizens, it chips away at whatever remains of the trust in our democratic institutions.

The Senate’s protective custody privilege was never meant to be an absolute immunity. When precedents of escape and evasion erode its credibility, clinging to it becomes an exercise in denial rather than a defense of principle.

This is not merely procedural bickering. It reflects a deeper malaise in Philippine politics where institutions designed to serve the public are too often repurposed as sanctuaries for the powerful.

Estrada’s case, whatever the merits of the charges, arrives against a backdrop of public disillusionment with selective justice. Filipinos have watched too many high-profile figures evade consequences through technicalities, alliances and dramatic displays of institutional solidarity.

This episode simply reinforces the perception that “equality under the law” is just a nice-sounding slogan but has never been our reality.