10 nabbed in Leyte illegal e-sabong raid

Among those arrested was alias "Wel," a barangay kagawad in Hindang who allegedly served as a cockfight pit referee. Also apprehended were alias "Anton," a cockpit operator from Hindang; aliases "Ben" and "Gino," identified as derby promoters from Ormoc City; alias "Nathan," another pit referee; and five information technology personnel identified only by their aliases as Carl, Garry, Ariel, Kurt and Willy.

Authorities seized various information and communications technology equipment allegedly used to facilitate online betting activities, including internet routers, a desktop computer server, a CCTV digital video recorder and several CCTV cameras connected to an online streaming platform.

The suspects and confiscated items were brought to the Hindang Municipal Police Station for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges.

Police said the suspects may face charges for violating Presidential Decree No. 1602, in relation to Executive Order No. 9 and Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

PRO-8 Regional Director Jason Capoy said the operation demonstrated the effectiveness of intelligence-driven efforts against illegal gambling.

“This accomplishment reflects the effectiveness of our intelligence-driven operations and our continuing commitment to uphold the law. PRO-8 will remain relentless in its efforts to suppress illegal gambling activities and ensure the safety and welfare of our communities in Eastern Visayas,” Capoy said.