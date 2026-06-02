PNP chief warns cops: Obey traffic laws or face sanctions

Nartatez emphasized that law enforcers must lead by example and uphold the law at all times, saying discipline remains non-negotiable within the organization.

“As law enforcers, it is incumbent upon all policemen to be role models in respecting even the simple rules and regulations. Our badge and uniform are symbols of the rule of law, keep it that way,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief stressed that accountability begins within the ranks, citing the PNP Ethical Doctrine Manual and reminding officers that their actions in public directly reflect on the institution.

The warning followed reports and viral photographs showing police officers riding motorcycles without protective helmets, a violation of traffic regulations.

Nartatez said similar incidents have been reported in the past and should be addressed through closer supervision by commanders.

Earlier, he directed all police commanders to strengthen oversight of personnel under their supervision and ensure discipline and proper conduct are enforced down to the lowest units.

The directive forms part of the Enhanced Managing of Police Operations program, which requires police leaders to maintain accountability and proper guidance within their respective commands.

“Your men are your responsibility and if you fail to do your job of properly supervising them, then expect accountability to come next,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief noted that hundreds of police officers have already faced disciplinary action in recent months, including the relief of several commanders due to underperformance and lapses in supervision.

He reiterated that the organization will maintain a zero-tolerance approach toward personnel who disregard laws and regulations, particularly those tasked with enforcing them.