PNP-ACG arrests 153 suspects in May cybercrime crackdown

Of the total arrests, 45 suspects were apprehended through entrapment operations, another 45 were arrested as wanted persons, while 63 were arrested through Warrants to Search, Seize and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD).

The anti-cybercrime unit also reported that 17 individuals were convicted in connection with cybercrime cases during the month.

According to the PNP-ACG, a total of 145 cyber-related cases were filed, consisting of 105 regular filings and 40 inquest proceedings.

To support ongoing investigations, authorities also implemented 140 Warrants to Disclose Computer Data, one WSSECD and one Warrant to Examine Computer Data.

Beyond arrests and case filings, the unit conducted 2,124 cyber patrolling activities and 66 digital forensic examinations. It also rescued seven victims from various cybercrime-related incidents.

Asueta said the figures underscore the agency's sustained efforts to monitor cyberspace and disrupt cybercriminal operations.

“Our Cybercops remain relentless in pursuing cybercriminals and strengthening our operational efforts to ensure a safer and more secure cyberspace for all,” Asueta said.

The PNP-ACG assured the public that it will continue to intensify cyber monitoring, investigations and law enforcement operations to protect individuals from cyber-enabled crimes and online threats.