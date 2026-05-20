PNP-ACG reports 52 arrests, 89 cybercrime cases in first half of May

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) reported on Tuesday, 19 May, that 89 cybercrime-related cases were referred for filing while 52 individuals were arrested from 1 to 15 May 2026.

According to the accomplishment report released by the PNP-ACG, the referred cases consisted of 67 regular filings and 22 inquest proceedings.

Of the 52 individuals arrested by cybercrime operatives, 23 were apprehended through entrapment operations, 28 were wanted persons, one was arrested through a rescue operation, and 10 were convicted of cyber-related offenses.