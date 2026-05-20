PNP-ACG reports 52 arrests, 89 cybercrime cases in first half of May

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) reported on Tuesday, 19 May, that 89 cybercrime-related cases were referred for filing while 52 individuals were arrested from 1 to 15 May 2026.
According to the accomplishment report released by the PNP-ACG, the referred cases consisted of 67 regular filings and 22 inquest proceedings.
Of the 52 individuals arrested by cybercrime operatives, 23 were apprehended through entrapment operations, 28 were wanted persons, one was arrested through a rescue operation, and 10 were convicted of cyber-related offenses.
The report also noted that authorities issued 72 Warrants to Disclose Computer Data (WDCD) as part of cyber investigations involving individuals suspected of violating cybercrime laws.
Operationally, PNP-ACG units conducted 587 cyber patrol activities, completed 18 digital forensic examinations, and rescued 10 victims of various cybercrimes during the reporting period.
PNP-ACG Director Wilson C. Asueta emphasized the group’s continued commitment to protecting the public from cyber-enabled crimes.
“Our Cybercops remain relentless in pursuing cybercriminals and strengthening our operational efforts to ensure a safer and more secure cyberspace for all,” Asueta said.