‘Pepito Manaloto’ reaches milestone with two-part special

The long-running Kapuso comedy series Pepito Manaloto: Tuloy ang Kuwento is celebrating its 16th year on air with a special two-part episode run.
In the anniversary story, Pepito (Michael V.) and Elsa (Manilyn Reynes) bring their family and friends on a beach trip to Sariaya, Quezon, where PM Mineral is also scheduled for a commercial shoot. What begins as a work-related visit soon turns into a mix of vacation and bonding, as the couple plans a special seaside moment together.
However, the getaway quickly spirals into a series of unexpected events. From surprise encounters and travel complications to upgraded accommodations and behind-the-scenes chaos during the shoot, the trip becomes anything but peaceful. Amid the comedic mishaps, the episode also highlights meaningful family interactions that have long been a hallmark of the series.
The celebration takes another turn when a shocking romantic development emerges, sparking curiosity about a possible wedding within the group.
The special episodes also feature guest appearances from Inah de Belen, Teejay Marquez, Ashley Lopez, Phi Palmos, Maureen Larrazabal, Ron Angeles, and others.