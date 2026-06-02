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‘Pepito Manaloto’ reaches milestone with two-part special

‘Pepito Manaloto’ reaches milestone with two-part special
PHOTO courtesy of Pepito Manaloto﻿/FB
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The long-running Kapuso comedy series Pepito Manaloto: Tuloy ang Kuwento is celebrating its 16th year on air with a special two-part episode run.

In the anniversary story, Pepito (Michael V.) and Elsa (Manilyn Reynes) bring their family and friends on a beach trip to Sariaya, Quezon, where PM Mineral is also scheduled for a commercial shoot. What begins as a work-related visit soon turns into a mix of vacation and bonding, as the couple plans a special seaside moment together.

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However, the getaway quickly spirals into a series of unexpected events. From surprise encounters and travel complications to upgraded accommodations and behind-the-scenes chaos during the shoot, the trip becomes anything but peaceful. Amid the comedic mishaps, the episode also highlights meaningful family interactions that have long been a hallmark of the series.

The celebration takes another turn when a shocking romantic development emerges, sparking curiosity about a possible wedding within the group.

The special episodes also feature guest appearances from Inah de Belen, Teejay Marquez, Ashley Lopez, Phi Palmos, Maureen Larrazabal, Ron Angeles, and others.

Pepito Manaloto 16th anniversary episode
Kapuso comedy series special
Michael V Pepito Manaloto beach episode
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