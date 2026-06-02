‘Pepito Manaloto’ reaches milestone with two-part special

However, the getaway quickly spirals into a series of unexpected events. From surprise encounters and travel complications to upgraded accommodations and behind-the-scenes chaos during the shoot, the trip becomes anything but peaceful. Amid the comedic mishaps, the episode also highlights meaningful family interactions that have long been a hallmark of the series.

The celebration takes another turn when a shocking romantic development emerges, sparking curiosity about a possible wedding within the group.

The special episodes also feature guest appearances from Inah de Belen, Teejay Marquez, Ashley Lopez, Phi Palmos, Maureen Larrazabal, Ron Angeles, and others.