PBA chief hails ArenaPlus support ahead of Commissioner’s Cup Finals

Speaking during the Finals press conference on Monday, Marcial thanked ArenaPlus for its continued backing of the league, both through basketball-related activities and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“This is big for us, not just for the Finals. ArenaPlus supports the PBA all throughout,” Marcial said. “I thank them for being there for all our projects, whether through corporate social responsibility projects or social media presence. They are great partners for these kinds of events.”

The DigiPlus-owned brand has served as the PBA’s official game partner since 2023 and has helped expand fan engagement through various promotional and digital initiatives.

Marcial said the relationship has evolved beyond a traditional business arrangement.

“This partnership is not just about being clients or about the money. Our togetherness has been unlike any other ever since, whether during meetings or lunches. This partnership has been like no other,” he said.

The commissioner also credited ArenaPlus for supporting projects beyond sports, particularly those focused on community development and social impact.

“To ArenaPlus and its fans, thank you for still being with us here in the PBA. In supporting projects outside sports through CSR initiatives, that's a big help to our country,” Marcial said.

The partnership will again be prominently featured as Barangay Ginebra and TNT Tropang 5G renew their rivalry in the best-of-seven Commissioner’s Cup Finals beginning June 3 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.