NBA welcomes first official betting partner in Phl

ArenaPlus has signed a multiyear agreement to become the NBA’s first official betting partner in the Philippines, the online sportsbook announced Saturday.

Under the partnership, the PAGCOR-licensed sports betting platform will integrate NBA branding across its digital gaming services, launch localized promotions, and feature on the league's regional social media and digital channels.

The collaboration marks a significant expansion into the Philippines for the NBA, where basketball is deeply rooted in the local culture.

The league’s global reach spans 214 countries and territories, backed by a social media community of more than 2.5 billion followers across league, team, and player accounts.

As part of the deal, ArenaPlus and the NBA said they will actively promote responsible gambling and implement practices designed to safeguard the integrity of NBA games.

"Becoming the official betting partner of the NBA in the Philippines is a landmark moment for ArenaPlus," Erick Su, head of ArenaPlus, said in a statement.

"The NBA represents the highest standard in global sports, and its connection with Filipino fans is unmatched."

The sportsbook will also introduce NBA-themed, free-to-play contests and promotions. Among them is the "Playoffs MVP: Battle for the Most Valuable Predictor," a bracket-style prediction game for the 2026 NBA Playoffs that launched on 21 March.

Kuljeet Sindhar, the NBA’s head of international gaming and data distribution, said the partnership reflects the league's strategy to adapt to a changing media environment.

"Sport continues to be a driving force in the Philippines’ rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape," Sindhar said. "We look forward to working together to deliver an authentic gaming experience that responsibly channels the passion of Filipino fans."