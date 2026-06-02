Palace warns Senate turmoil may delay priority measures

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro called on senators to continue performing their legislative duties despite recent political developments, stressing that governance and public service should remain the focus of all branches of government.

Castro said the Executive Branch remains focused on advancing programs and measures aimed at improving the economy and delivering services to the public, adding that legislative work should not be hindered by issues involving individual lawmakers.

The Palace official's remarks came after Senate proceedings were disrupted following the arrest of Estrada, who is facing plunder and graft charges linked to the alleged flood control project anomaly case.

Malacañang expressed concern that prolonged political tensions within the Senate could slow discussions and the passage of priority measures needed to support economic growth, job generation and government programs.

Castro emphasized that lawmakers have a responsibility to continue fulfilling their constitutional mandate regardless of ongoing controversies involving members of the chamber.

The Palace reiterated its position that legal processes should be allowed to proceed while government institutions continue carrying out their respective functions without interruption.

Officials said the administration remains committed to pursuing its legislative agenda and expects all branches of government to work together in addressing the country's economic and social priorities.