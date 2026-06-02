Palace warns Senate chaos may delay bills

Malacañang on Tuesday expressed concern that the Marcos administration’s priority bills could be delayed amid the tension and the power struggle between the Senate blocs.
Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the situation in the Senate could make it difficult to pass key measures.
“At present, we all know what the priority bills are—not just two, not just one, not just three, there are many. But if this is what is happening in the Senate, it will really be difficult, not only for the President,” Castro said in a briefing Tuesday.
She warned the political tensions could have wider consequences.
“It is the people who will be affected here, and the economy will also be affected by the noise and chaos in the Senate,” she said.
During the third meeting of the 20th Congress Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., 21 bills were approved for priority passage by June 2026 to support the efforts to rebuild public trust in government.
Among the priority measures are four new bills added to the Common Legislative Agenda (CLA), including amendments to the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act, an Anti-Fake News and Disinformation Act, the abolition of the travel tax, and the resetting of the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
The updated list includes measures aimed at improving basic social services such as education, health, and social protection, as well as bills strengthening resource management in the energy, agriculture, water, and fiscal sectors. -