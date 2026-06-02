Palace warns Senate chaos may delay bills

Malacañang on Tuesday expressed concern that the Marcos administration’s priority bills could be delayed amid the tension and the power struggle between the Senate blocs.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the situation in the Senate could make it difficult to pass key measures.

“At present, we all know what the priority bills are—not just two, not just one, not just three, there are many. But if this is what is happening in the Senate, it will really be difficult, not only for the President,” Castro said in a briefing Tuesday.

She warned the political tensions could have wider consequences.