Philippine gaming industry GGR drops 16% in Q1

The Philippine gaming industry posted gross gaming revenues (GGR) of P87.60 billion in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a 15.87-percent decline from the P104.12 billion recorded during the same period last year.
According to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), the decline was mainly attributed to weaker performance in the electronic gaming sector, including E-Games, E-Bingo, bingo, and poker, which registered a combined 22.43-percent year-on-year drop in revenues.
PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said the industry’s first quarter performance reflected the impact of economic pressures and changing market conditions.
“We attribute the first quarter dip to several factors, including softer discretionary spending amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and rising inflationary pressures,” Tengco said.
Licensed casinos remained the industry’s top revenue contributor during the period, generating P44.52 billion or 50.83 percent of total GGR.
Meanwhile, the electronic gaming sector contributed P39.90 billion, accounting for 45.55 percent of total revenues, while PAGCOR-operated casinos generated P3.17 billion or 3.62 percent of total GGR.
Despite the decline, Tengco expressed optimism over the industry’s long-term outlook as operators continue investing in integrated resorts, digital innovation, and responsible gaming initiatives.
“We remain hopeful that once the geopolitical tensions stabilize, consumer confidence and discretionary spending will also gradually recover, which should help support improved industry performance,” he said.