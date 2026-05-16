Philippine gaming industry GGR drops 16% in Q1

The Philippine gaming industry posted gross gaming revenues (GGR) of P87.60 billion in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a 15.87-percent decline from the P104.12 billion recorded during the same period last year.

According to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), the decline was mainly attributed to weaker performance in the electronic gaming sector, including E-Games, E-Bingo, bingo, and poker, which registered a combined 22.43-percent year-on-year drop in revenues.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said the industry’s first quarter performance reflected the impact of economic pressures and changing market conditions.