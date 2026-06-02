NBI seeks probe on Barzaga’s Senate assassination claim

NBI Director Melvin Matibag filed an ethics complaint before the House Committee on Ethics, accusing the lawmaker of spreading claims that NBI personnel had entered the Senate to carry out an attack on members of the chamber.

According to Matibag, the bureau traced and validated nine social media posts allegedly originating from accounts belonging to Barzaga.

The posts reportedly accused the NBI of being involved in an assassination attempt, claims the bureau strongly denied.

The complaint urges the House ethics panel to determine whether Barzaga violated House rules and whether sanctions should be imposed for the statements attributed to him.

Matibag said the posts fueled allegations against the NBI at a time when authorities were investigating the Senate shooting incident, potentially causing confusion among the public.

The bureau chief also cited Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes the dissemination of false information and unlawful public statements that may result in public disorder or alarm.

According to the complaint, the controversy stemmed from online posts made during the Senate shooting incident in which Barzaga allegedly connected the NBI to a supposed plot against several senators.