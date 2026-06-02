More than 100 RC hobbyists gather for massive mall stroll in Pangasinan

The event drew 132 participants and showcased 161 RC units, including scale crawlers, trail trucks and custom-built rigs. Thirty RC groups from different parts of Luzon took part, including enthusiasts from Pangasinan, Marikina, Nueva Ecija and Baguio, as well as members of U.P. Crawlers.

Organized in partnership with MudAce RC Park, the gathering highlighted the growing popularity of the RC hobby and the expanding community of enthusiasts participating in organized events.

Participants joined a variety of activities throughout the day, including open-track runs, crawler meetups, kids' time trials, RC derby challenges, vehicle displays and a mall stroll.

The mall stroll served as the centerpiece of the event, with nearly a hundred scale crawlers, trail trucks and custom rigs moving in convoy through the shopping center's corridors. The display attracted shoppers and visitors, many of whom stopped to watch and take photos of the miniature vehicles.

Organizers and hobbyists said gatherings such as the event provide opportunities for RC enthusiasts to connect with fellow builders, exchange ideas, showcase custom creations and introduce the hobby to new audiences.

The strong turnout reflected the continued growth of the RC community in Northern and Central Luzon, where clubs and hobby groups have increasingly organized meetups, competitions and public exhibitions in recent years.