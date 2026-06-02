Mirror, mirror on the wall: Mom’s fairest (and strongest) of them all

“The philosophy has always been rooted in creating spaces with intention and care. We want our pieces to do more than simply fill a space, we want them to reflect the values, stories, and aspirations of the people who live with them,” said Katrina De Leon, Founder and Creative Director of Genteelhome. “In ‘Her, Unfolding,’ we wanted to create pieces that encourage reflection and a deeper appreciation for the evolving identities we carry throughout different stages of life.”

The collection introduces five floor mirrors, each designed with an almost cinematic sense of intimacy. Finished in softly weathered patina ombrés, the frames carry the feeling of something already lived with — tactile, storied, familiar from the very first glance. Sculptural silhouettes meet delicate handcrafted textures, balancing strength with softness in a way that feels both timeless and deeply feminine.

These are pieces meant to exist inside real life. Leaned against a bedroom wall where morning light spills in slowly. Tilted along a hallway that catches you mid-rush. Resting in a dressing corner where daily rituals unfold almost instinctively.

Beyond the personal, mirrors shape atmosphere. They open rooms, soften corners, bounce warmth across interiors. But more than that, they absorb presence. They collect moods, memories, fragments of ordinary life. Genteelhome’s mirrors are designed to hold that energy — objects that become part of the emotional architecture of a home.

The collection debuted during The Prisms of Her, an intimate Mother’s Month presentation alongside Patty Ang’s Linen Collection. Together, fashion and furniture entered into dialogue: dressing the body, dressing the home, both acts of self-expression in their own right.

At the center of that conversation was the mirror itself — reflecting not only image, but identity. Confidence. Reinvention. Especially after periods of change, heartbreak, growth, or rediscovery, a mirror becomes more than functional. It becomes a quiet tool for reclaiming presence.

The collaboration spoke through a shared visual language of texture, restraint, and understated elegance. Nothing excessive. Nothing performative. Just thoughtful design that moves with daily life instead of overpowering it. Patty Ang described the collection as a tribute to layered womanhood.

“We wanted to honor mothers in all their forms— their strength, grace, and the many identities they embody as they shape both themselves and the homes they nurture,” shared Patty Ang. “There is so much more to a mother than meets the eye. Beneath what she presents lies a depth of complexity, resilience, and individuality that quietly influences the spaces and people around her.”