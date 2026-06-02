Maynilad to add 40M liters in storage capacity by September

“Investments in facilities such as the Parada PSR are critical to ensuring reliable and sustainable water service as demand continues to grow,” Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Christopher Jaime T. Lichauco.

“We are focused on completing this project on schedule so customers can experience tangible improvements in water pressure and service consistency.”

The Parada PSR is expected to directly benefit around 50,000 residents of Barangay Parada and more than double average water pressure in the area to 16 pounds per square inch (psi) from the current 7 psi.

The increase will allow water delivery to reach the third floor of residential and commercial buildings.

The project is part of Maynilad’s ongoing capital expenditure program to expand and modernize its water infrastructure network.

The company currently operates 41 pumping stations and 40 reservoirs across its West Zone concession area, up from just eight pumping stations and 10 reservoirs before its re-privatization in 2006.

Maynilad serves the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area under a concession agreement with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and is the country's largest water concessionaire by population served within a single concession area.