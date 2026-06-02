Magnificent Cebuano Flores de Mayo

The hotel’s majestic ballroom was filled with colorful flowers that created a festive atmosphere. Guests came in Filipiniana and formal attire, adding charm and grace to the celebration.

More than just a social gathering, the event became an opportunity for everyone to reconnect with Filipino heritage and honor the Blessed Virgin Mary through prayers, flower offerings and fellowship.

The highlight of the event was the Santacruzan-inspired procession where participants represented Biblical figures, in a display of beauty and devotion.

The procession brought a sense of nostalgia for older guests while allowing the younger attendees to appreciate the meaning behind the tradition. Music and cultural performances added life to the program, making the celebration both solemn and joyful.

The event was a meaningful reminder that traditions remain alive when communities continue to celebrate them with pride and heart.