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Magnificent Cebuano Flores de Mayo

The procession brought a sense of nostalgia for older guests while allowing the younger attendees to appreciate the meaning behind the tradition. Music and cultural performances added life to the program, making the celebration both solemn and joyful.
THE blessed Virgin Mary, symbol of purity, strength and a mother’s unconditional love.
THE blessed Virgin Mary, symbol of purity, strength and a mother’s unconditional love.
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The timeless Filipino tradition of Flores de Mayo once again blossomed at the Waterfront Cebu Hotel and Casino, gathering families, friends and devotees for an evening that beautifully combined faith, culture  and community spirit.

Known as one of the most cherished Marian celebrations, Flores de Mayo continues to hold a special place in the hearts of many Filipinos where traditions remain deeply valued.

THE blessed Virgin Mary, symbol of purity, strength and a mother’s unconditional love.
Petals and heritage: Manila Hotel revives Flores de Mayo in celebration of style and tradition

The hotel’s majestic ballroom was filled with colorful flowers that created a festive atmosphere. Guests came in Filipiniana and formal attire, adding charm and grace to the celebration.

More than just a social gathering, the event became an opportunity for everyone to reconnect with Filipino heritage and honor the Blessed Virgin Mary through prayers, flower offerings and fellowship.

The highlight of the event was the Santacruzan-inspired procession where participants represented Biblical figures, in a display of beauty and devotion.

The procession brought a sense of nostalgia for older guests while allowing the younger attendees to appreciate the meaning behind the tradition. Music and cultural performances added life to the program, making the celebration both solemn and joyful.

The event was a meaningful reminder that traditions remain alive when communities continue to celebrate them with pride and heart.

LA Emperatriz y Reina Santa Elena, Jaja Chiongbian Rama with her son Sebastian as Constantino.
LA Emperatriz y Reina Santa Elena, Jaja Chiongbian Rama with her son Sebastian as Constantino.
PUERTO del Cielo, Juana Marie Jude Roble in Wendell Quisido.
PUERTO del Cielo, Juana Marie Jude Roble in Wendell Quisido.
REINA de los Angeles, Lota Lozarte Manalo in Roy Erwin Tizon.
REINA de los Angeles, Lota Lozarte Manalo in Roy Erwin Tizon.
REINA Patriarca, Vania Lim in Protacio.
REINA Patriarca, Vania Lim in Protacio.
REINA Caridad, Rowena Mondarte in Reysan Ornopia.
REINA Caridad, Rowena Mondarte in Reysan Ornopia.
REINA de las Flores, Leslie Lim in Cary Santiago.
REINA de las Flores, Leslie Lim in Cary Santiago.
REINA Fe, Isabela delos Santos in Harley Ruedas.
REINA Fe, Isabela delos Santos in Harley Ruedas.
REINA Banderada, Aliza Felyz Pozon Magno in Philipp Tampus.
REINA Banderada, Aliza Felyz Pozon Magno in Philipp Tampus.
Flores de Mayo Cebu celebration
Santacruzan Philippines event
Filipino Marian festival tradition
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