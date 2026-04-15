Mingyu steals hearts during Manila fan meet

Filipino CARATs erupted in deafening “Aju Nice!” chants that lingered long after Mingyu waved goodbye, proving his pull is stronger than ever.

“Wow! It’s amazing — their energy is even hotter than a SEVENTEEN concert!” he gushed in Korean (translated by host Kyung Min Kim), eyes sparkling under the arena lights.

Fresh off the group’s latest tour stop at the Philippine Sports Stadium just weeks ago, Mingyu beamed, “I returned to the Philippines, that’s why I’m very happy to see all of you again!”

No flashy entrances or gravity-defying stage tricks — just pure, playful Mingyu magic.

His hour-long show unfolded with lighthearted games, cheeky Q&As and fan interactions that peeled back the idol’s cool exterior to reveal a sweet, flirty guy next door.

A simple “Mabuhay!” sparked screams, but it was the split-screen photo ops that had everyone fanning themselves: Mingyu striking heart poses, blowing kisses and tilting his cheek for virtual pecks.

When “Rock With You” played, he purred “Baby hold on” straight at the crowd — talk about chills! He even teased his iconic “Hot” dance moves, sending the Big Dome into a frenzy.