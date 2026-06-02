Hopes high on Phl handball bets

“We are hoping to do better than the last time. I’m very confident that we can flourish in this sport,” Adalem said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission media room on Tuesday.

Adalem said the team has prepared well for the coming event that drew 16 countries as it is determined to outshine powerhouse Germany, which the previous edition in Pingtan Island in Fuzhou.

This time, the Philippines will be in Group D along with 2024 runner up Argentina, Denmark and Benin. The Philippines must finish in the top three to advance to the next round.

“That’s the goal. We want to surpass our finish last time. Right now, we are ranked No. 12 in the world and No. 2 in Asia behind Vietnam,” added Adalem in the forum where he was joined by head coach Joanna Franquelli, playing coach AA Adriano and players Za Mateo, Joe Ong and Shang Berte.

Beach handball is a fast-paced sport similar to basketball and football but played on sand and consisting of two 10-minute sets. Each team can field four players on the field with one goalkeeper.